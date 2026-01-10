Where to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Trending topics:
Tottenham will face Aston Villa for the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa
Tottenham and Aston Villa will face each other in the 2025/26 FA Cup third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

This FA Cup third-round clash stands out as the top matchup of the round, pitting two Premier League rivals with major stakes on the line. Aston Villa arrive in strong league form, level on points with Manchester City and entering as slight favorites.

However, in the other hand will be Tottenham, who see this competition as their best shot at a trophy and are built for knockout soccer. With advancement and silverware in mind, this all-Premier League meeting promises high-level drama.

When will the Tottenham vs Aston Villa match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be played this Saturday, January 10 at 12:45 PM (ET).

Joao Palhinha of Tottenham Hotspur – Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM
CT: 11:45 AM
MT: 10:45 AM
PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the USA

This FA Cup game between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

