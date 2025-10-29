Where to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Arsenal will face off against Brighton in the fourth round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Brighton online in the US on Paramount+]

This matchup carries all the intensity of a classic Premier League showdown, as Brighton look to bounce back from a tough loss to Manchester United against league leaders Arsenal. The Seagulls will aim to rediscover their best version.

Nevertheless, the challenge is steep against a Gunners side in top form and playing with the confidence of a team chasing silverware. With Arsenal’s dynamic attack and Brighton’s desire to respond, fans can expect a high-energy clash filled with drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Brighton match be played?

Arsenal play against Brighton for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup fourth round this Wednesday, October 29. The action is set to kick off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Danny Welbeck of Brighton – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Brighton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Arsenal and Brighton live in the USA on Paramount+.