Where to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will face off against Brighton in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Brighton online in the US on Fubo]

Fresh off a crucial 2-1 win over Liverpool in the English Derby, Manchester United have regained some stability after a turbulent stretch, but the job is far from done. The Red Devils are eager to build on that momentum as they prepare for a key matchup against Brighton.

The Seagulls have also struggled to find consistency this season. With both clubs hungry to climb the Premier League table, United aim to keep their winning form alive and continue easing the pressure surrounding the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Manchester United vs Brighton match be played?

Manchester United will take on Brighton this Saturday, October 25, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 9. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Yasin Ayari of Brighton – Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Brighton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brighton in the USA on Fubo. Other options: NBC, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.