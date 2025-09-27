Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea will play against Brighton in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Chelsea vs Brighton online in the US on Peacock]

Chelsea head into their next Premier League clash looking to rebound after a surprising loss to Manchester United, a result that halted momentum despite being heavy favorites. The Blues are eager to put that setback behind them and reassert themselves in the chase for the top of the table.

However, this clash against Brighton won’t be an easy hurdle. While the Seagulls have stumbled out of the gate this season, they’ve proven to be a resilient side in recent years and enter this matchup desperate for points to stay clear of the lower end of the standings, making this a high-stakes battle for both clubs.

When will the Chelsea vs Brighton match be played?

Chelsea take on Brighton this Saturday, September 27, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 6. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

James Milner of Brighton – George Wood/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Brighton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Brighton inthe USA on Peacock.