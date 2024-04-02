Where to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town Live FREE in the USA: 2023/2024 Premier League Matchday 30

Arsenal want to be leader again and will strive for victory in Matchday 31 of the 2023/2024 Premier League against Luton Town, who are battling for points and avoid relegation. Uncover all the essential details right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a carefully curated selection of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Arsenal vs Luton Town live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Following a goalless draw against Manchester City, coupled with Liverpool’s 2-1 triumph over Brighton, Arsenal relinquished their shared leadership position with the “Reds” on Matchday 30. But taking into account Manchester City‘s dominance in that game, the drawn match wasn’t entirely unfavorable.

Now, Arsenal want to reclaim the top spot, and for that, they must secure a victory. Their opponents, Luton Town, initially seemed destined for relegation. However, recent points gained against Everton and Nottingham Forest have injected renewed hope. Yet, Luton Town still require to get points to sustain their survival aspirations.

When will the Arsenal vs Luton Town match be played?

The game for the Matchday 31 of the 2023/2024 Premier League between Arsenal and Luton Town will be played this Wednesday, April 3 at 2:30 PM (ET).

Arsenal vs Luton Town: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town in the USA

This 2023/2024 Premier League game between Arsenal and Luton Town will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.