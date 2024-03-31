Pep Guardiola and Manchester City had an amazing chance to take over Arsenal in the standings. However, it all ended in a bittersweet 0-0 draw at Etihad Stadium. Now, Liverpool are first place in the Premier League with nine matches remaining.

“Yes. It’s a good point. We would have preferred to win, but, we take it. We tried. We were who we are. I love them (his players) Maybe we miss a bit in the final third. It’s difficult when they are low block with a lot of players there. The last game in Emirates was quite similar. We tried to create a little bit more, but it wasn’t easy.”

However, the worrying situation for Guardiola is that Manchester City haven’t been successful all season against Top 5 teams. No victories to show for facing contenders like the Reds, the Gunners or Aston Villa.

“Still, we are there. In this part of the season, coming from where we come from, we’re still there. All the games we’ve played with top sides, we’ve played really really good. In general, except Arsenal away was not good neither Aston Villa, but the rest we play really good.”

What team will win the 2023-2024 Premier League?

After the match against Arsenal, Pep Guardiola was asked about which team will win the Premier League. Liverpool have 67 points, Arsenal are second with 65 points and Manchester City remain in third place with 64.

“Who is the first? (laughs). They are on top of the league (Liverpool), but there are still nine games and we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. We have to be perfect, like we’ve done in the past (laughs). Arsenal are the second favorites, we are the third. Whoever is top is favorite. It was in our hands. Now, it’s not.”