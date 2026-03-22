Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Arsenal will face off against Manchester City in the second leg of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup semifinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City online in the US on Paramount+]

The Carabao Cup final brings a high-stakes showdown between two of the Premier League’s best this season. Arsenal enter as league leaders and a team on the rise after reaching the Champions League quarterfinals.

Facing the hard Gunners will be Manchester City, who shift full focus to domestic silverware following their European exit. With both sides hungry to lift a trophy, expect a fast-paced, hard-fought clash you won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City match be played?

Arsenal receive Manchester City in the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup final this Sunday, March 22. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal – Warren Little/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Arsenal and Manchester City live in the USA on Paramount+.