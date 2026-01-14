Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Chelsea and Arsenal will face each other in the first leg of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup semifinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

This clash shapes up as a marquee Premier League matchup, with two Big Six rivals meeting near the top of the table. League-leading Arsenal arrive as one of the title favorites, eager to convert years of strong performances into trophies during the 2025/26 season.

However, it won’t be easy for the Gunners since their rivals will be none other than Chelsea. Despite a recent dip in form, the Blues still possess the quality to challenge anyone, making this a high-stakes contest with no clear favorite.

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal match be played?

Chelsea play against Arsenal for the first leg of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup semifinals this Wednesday, January 14. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal – Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Chelsea and Arsenal live in the USA on Paramount+.