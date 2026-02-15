Trending topics:
Where to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Arsenal face Wigan Athletic for the 2025/2026 FA Cup fourth round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Declan Rice of Arsenal
Arsenal play against Wigan Athletic in the 2025/26 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

The fourth round of the FA Cup brings plenty of intrigue as Arsenal, who are being the best English team this season, will play the fourth round of the world’s oldest domestic cup competition determined to secure a spot in the next stage.

In strong form across league and European play, the Gunners can’t afford a stumble against Wigan Athletic, who sit at the bottom of League One but will relish the underdog role and chase a statement upset against the Premier League leaders.

When will the Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup fourth round between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic will be played this Sunday, February 15 at 11:30 PM (ET).

Maleace Asamoah of Wigan Athletic – Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic in the USA

This FA Cup game between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.

