Where to watch Manchester City vs Salford City live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Manchester City and Salford City will face each other in the 2025/26 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Manchester City step into a win-or-go-home FA Cup clash as one of the tournament favorites, but the margin for error in knockout play is razor thin. Pep Guardiola’s squad may be heavy favorites on paper, yet they know complacency can quickly turn into disaster.

Awaiting them are Salford City, currently sixth in League Two, eager to seize a rare opportunity to topple a European powerhouse and deliver a statement upset. Tune in for what could be a dramatic chapter in this season’s FA Cup.

When will the Manchester City vs Salford City match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup fourth round between Manchester City and Salford City will be played this Saturday, February 14 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Rosaire Longelo of Salford City – Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Salford City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City in the USA

This FA Cup game between Manchester City and Salford City will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.