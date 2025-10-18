Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch AS Roma vs Inter live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

AS Roma take on Inter in Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesAlessandro Bastoni of Inter

AS Roma and Inter will face against each other in Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch AS Roma vs Inter online in the US on Fubo]

One of Serie A’s marquee matchups this weekend pits title contenders Inter and AS Roma against each other in a high-stakes showdown. Inter enter the contest with 12 points, sitting just three points off the top and eager to close the gap in the title race.

Roma, one of the current leaders, aim to protect their spot at the summit with another statement victory, setting the stage for a fierce battle that could have major implications in the race for the Scudetto.

When will the AS Roma vs Inter match be played?

AS Roma receive Inter in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, October 5. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Gianluca Mancini of AS Roma – Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Gianluca Mancini of AS Roma – Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

AS Roma vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AS Roma vs Inter in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between AS Roma and Inter will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo and DAZNOther options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
