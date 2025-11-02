Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch AC Milan vs AS Roma live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

AC Milan will face AS Roma in Matchday 10 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Rafael Leao of AC Milan
[Watch AC Milan vs AS Roma online in the US on Fubo]

The battle for the Serie A summit heats up as AC Milan and AS Roma square off in a high-stakes showdown that could reshape the title race. Milan enter the contest looking to rebound from a draw against Atalanta that slowed their momentum.

Meanwhile, Roma have a golden chance to seize sole possession of first place after Napoli’s slip against Como. With both sides eyeing the top of the table, this clash promises intensity, quality, and major implications for the championship race.

When will the AC Milan vs AS Roma match be played?

AC Milan play against AS Roma in a Matchday 10 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, November 2. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Manu Kone of AS Roma – Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

AC Milan vs AS Roma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs AS Roma in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between AC Milan and AS Roma will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo and DAZNOther options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes and DirecTV Stream.

