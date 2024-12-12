Where to watch Astana vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Astana will face off against Chelsea in a Matchday 5 showdown for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Chelsea have dominated the Conference League group stage, boasting a perfect record with four wins, 16 goals scored, and just three conceded. The Blues aim to maintain their momentum and secure qualification to the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

Standing in their way are Astana, who sit on four points and still have a shot at the preliminary round. However, to keep their hopes alive, the Kazakh side must pull off a massive upset against the in-form Premier League giants.

When will the Astana vs Chelsea match be played?

Astana will face Chelsea this Thursday, December 12, in a UEFA Conference League Matchday 5 clash. Set to kick off at 10:30 AM (ET).

Astana vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch Astana vs Chelsea in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League clash between Astana and Chelsea with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+ and ViX.