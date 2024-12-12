Trending topics:
Where to watch Astana vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Astana will receive Chelsea in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Jadon Sancho of Chelsea
© IMAGO / Sebastian FrejJadon Sancho of Chelsea

By Leonardo Herrera

Astana will face off against Chelsea in a Matchday 5 showdown for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

[Watch Astana vs Chelsea online in the US on Paramount+]

Chelsea have dominated the Conference League group stage, boasting a perfect record with four wins, 16 goals scored, and just three conceded. The Blues aim to maintain their momentum and secure qualification to the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

Standing in their way are Astana, who sit on four points and still have a shot at the preliminary round. However, to keep their hopes alive, the Kazakh side must pull off a massive upset against the in-form Premier League giants.

When will the Astana vs Chelsea match be played?

Astana will face Chelsea this Thursday, December 12, in a UEFA Conference League Matchday 5 clash. Set to kick off at 10:30 AM (ET).

Branimir Kalaica of Astana – IMAGO / News Images

Astana vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch Astana vs Chelsea in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League clash between Astana and Chelsea with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+ and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

