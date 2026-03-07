Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving makes big admission about his role after Toronto becomes deadline seller

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a surprising shift at the NHL trade deadline, and general manager Brad Treliving acknowledged responsibility for the team’s disappointing position. With the club struggling to stay in the playoff race, Toronto chose to become sellers for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Maple Leafs dealt forwards Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton, and Nicolas Roy in separate trades, acquiring draft capital as the organization begins to look toward the future. The move represents a significant change for a team that entered the season with legitimate Stanley Cup expectations.

Speaking after the trade deadline passed, Treliving openly accepted the blame for the season’s struggles. “I take responsibility for our season,” Treliving admitted, according to NHL.com. “I don’t look at today being an autopsy day. We still have games to go… but the failures start with me.”

Maple Leafs fall short of preseason expectations

Just 10 months ago, Toronto pushed the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to seven games in the Eastern Conference Second Round, fueling hopes that the team could contend again this season.

Matias MacCelli #63 of the Maple Leafs celebrates with Auston Matthews #34. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Instead, the Maple Leafs have struggled to find consistency. With a record of 27-25-11, Toronto sits eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The team’s recent 0-4-2 skid following the Olympic break only intensified concerns inside the organization.

Organization looking ahead after deadline moves

The trades netted Toronto five draft picks and signaled a rare reset for the franchise. It is the first time since 2016 that the Maple Leafs have taken a seller’s approach at the deadline.

Back then, the team moved several veterans and eventually drafted Auston Matthews with the No. 1 overall pick later that year, launching a run that included nine consecutive playoff appearances. Now, with a 10th straight berth looking increasingly unlikely, Toronto faces another critical offseason of evaluation.

