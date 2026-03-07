Where to watch Al Nassr vs NEOM live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr play against NEOM in the Matchday 25 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.
The Saudi Pro League title race tightens as Al Nassr prepares for a crucial showdown with NEOM. With Al Hilal and Al Ahli already securing wins, the pressure shifts to the second-place side, which sits on 61 points and can move alone into first place with a victory.
Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr know what’s at stake, while mid-table NEOM aims to deliver a statement result and climb the standings—making this a matchup you won’t want to miss.
When will the Al Nassr vs NEOM match be played?
Al Nassr take on NEOM for the Matchday 25 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, March 7. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).
Al Nassr vs NEOM: Time by State in the USA
ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM
How to watch Al Nassr vs NEOM in the USA
Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and NEOM live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes.