Where to watch Al Nassr vs NEOM live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr face NEOM for the Matchday 25 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Nassr play against NEOM in the Matchday 25 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Nassr vs NEOM online in the US on Fubo]

The Saudi Pro League title race tightens as Al Nassr prepares for a crucial showdown with NEOM. With Al Hilal and Al Ahli already securing wins, the pressure shifts to the second-place side, which sits on 61 points and can move alone into first place with a victory.

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr know what’s at stake, while mid-table NEOM aims to deliver a statement result and climb the standings—making this a matchup you won’t want to miss.

When will the Al Nassr vs NEOM match be played?

Al Nassr take on NEOM for the Matchday 25 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, March 7. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images
Al Nassr vs NEOM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs NEOM in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and NEOM live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: DirecTV Stream, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes.

Leonardo Herrera
