Where to watch Atlas vs Chivas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Atlas face off against Chivas in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 10 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

City bragging rights and valuable points will be on the line this weekend when Chivas meet rivals Atlas in another edition of the Derby Tapatio in Liga MX. Chivas started the season on fire with six straight victories but now look to bounce back after losses to Cruz Azul and Toluca.

On the other hand, Atlas come in with confidence after defeating Club Tijuana to reach 16 points. With momentum, pride, and key standings implications involved, this rivalry showdown is one fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Atlas vs Chivas match be played?

Atlas take on Chivas in the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, March 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 PM (ET).

Atlas vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Atlas and Chivas will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN and ViX.