Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Atlas vs Chivas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Atlas face Chivas for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Brian Gutierrez of Chivas
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesBrian Gutierrez of Chivas

Atlas face off against Chivas in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 10 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Atlas vs Chivas online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

City bragging rights and valuable points will be on the line this weekend when Chivas meet rivals Atlas in another edition of the Derby Tapatio in Liga MX. Chivas started the season on fire with six straight victories but now look to bounce back after losses to Cruz Azul and Toluca.

On the other hand, Atlas come in with confidence after defeating Club Tijuana to reach 16 points. With momentum, pride, and key standings implications involved, this rivalry showdown is one fans won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

When will the Atlas vs Chivas match be played?

Atlas take on Chivas in the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, March 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 PM (ET).

Arturo Gonzalez of Atlas – Simon Barber/Getty Images
Advertisement

Atlas vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM
CT: 7:05 PM
MT: 6:05 PM
PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Atlas and Chivas will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Chivas vs Atlas live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Atlas live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Liga MX 2022: When does the Mexican Clausura tournament start and end?
Soccer

Liga MX 2022: When does the Mexican Clausura tournament start and end?

Liga MX Apertura 2021 Table: Standings and results after Matchday 4
Soccer

Liga MX Apertura 2021 Table: Standings and results after Matchday 4

Leon vs Atlas: Probable lineups for the Liga MX Apertura Finals
Soccer

Leon vs Atlas: Probable lineups for the Liga MX Apertura Finals

Better Collective Logo