NY Rangers HC Mike Sullivan makes important statement about what’s next for Vincent Trocheck in 2026

Mike Sullivan shared strong praise for Vincent Trocheck following the recent wave of trade speculation surrounding the New York Rangers star. Despite rumors linking him to several teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline, Trocheck remained with the Rangers, and Sullivan highlighted how the player handled the situation.

“He’s been terrific. He’s such a good pro. He’s a great person. He’s a great leader and he’s a terrific hockey player. I think he’s done a really good job under difficult circumstances, just trying to navigate through it. I always use the word compartmentalize it and try to go out and play when the puck drops. That’s when he’s at his best. I think, moving forward, there’s a lot of unknowns. So, right now, Troch is a New York Ranger, and we’re thrilled to have him.”

The comments reflect how Sullivan views Trocheck beyond just trade value. Now, the big question is if general manager Chris Drury believes Vincent could still be a key element to chase a Stanley Cup next season.

Can Rangers trade Vincent Trocheck?

No. The New York Rangers cannot trade Vincent Trocheck as the NHL deadline already passed. However, there are still many rumors about a possible move next summer.

Although the Rangers decided not to trade Trocheck at the deadline, questions remain about what the future could hold. Several teams like the Wild and the Hurricanes explored the possibility of acquiring him. Before next season, a better proposal might be on the table.

For now, Trocheck remains focused on finishing the season with the NY Rangers as strongly as possible. While speculation may continue around his future, the organization’s current message is clear: he is still a valuable piece of the team and someone they are happy to have in the lineup.

