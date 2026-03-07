Trending topics:
More problems for Lionel Messi: Another key Argentina teammate sparks concern after leaving the field in pain

Ahead of the 2026 Finalissima against Spain, injury alarms are sounding again for Lionel Messi’s Argentina as another key player was forced off the pitch in pain.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

While uncertainty continues to swirl around the 2026 Finalissima due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the match remains scheduled for March 27 in Qatar. As both nations finalize their preparations, Lionel Messi‘s Argentina have received another potential blow to their starting XI.

Following the news that Paulo Dybala has been ruled out after knee surgery, and with Lautaro Martinez and Lisandro Martinez already managing physical setbacks, Argentina’s coaching staff is now monitoring Alexis Mac Allister.

The midfielder was forced to exit in recent Liverpool’s 3–1 victory over Wolverhampton on Friday after a heavy collision with Hwang Hee-chan left him crumpled on the turf.

While Liverpool have yet to release an official medical report, the initial feeling from the Anfield coaching staff is cautiously optimistic. Manager Arne Slot is hopeful that the Argentine will be available for Tuesday’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Galatasaray.

Optimism grows for Qatar hosting duties

There is growing optimism regarding the status of the 2026 Finalissima, as recent developments suggest the match between Argentina and Spain will proceed in Qatar as originally planned.

Lamine Yamal's Spain suffer huge squad blow for 2026 Finalissima vs Lionel Messi's Argentina

Lamine Yamal’s Spain suffer huge squad blow for 2026 Finalissima vs Lionel Messi’s Argentina

The fixture had been in jeopardy due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which led to the suspension of several major sporting events in Qatar last week. However, according to reports from Diario AS, the nation is preparing to resume all high-profile athletic activities this coming Thursday, March 12.

This shift has significantly brightened the outlook for the intercontinental showdown. On Thursday, UEFA broke its silence on the matter, indicating that while a definitive decision is expected next week, its primary goal is to stick to the original schedule. If current conditions hold, Lusail Stadium in Doha remains the designated venue for the March 27 clash between the world and European champions.

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
