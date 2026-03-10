Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid will square off with Tottenham in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

With little left to fight for domestically, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur (two rivals with a rich history in Europe) meet in the UEFA Champions League with a quarterfinal spot on the line.

Atletico have been inconsistent this season but stronger in Europe and enter in slightly better form, while Tottenham—struggling in the Premier League—see this tournament as their best chance to salvage the campaign.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham match be played?

Atletico Madrid take on Tottenham this Tuesday, March 10, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Pedro Porro of Tottenham – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.