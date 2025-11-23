Trending topics:
Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal will face Tottenham in a Matchday 12 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Declan Rice of Arsenal
Arsenal will receive Tottenham in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online in the US on Peacock]

Arsenal look to reassert their dominance at the top of the Premier League table after a tense 2-2 draw with Sunderland, and the Gunners know a statement performance is essential to keep Manchester City at arm’s length as the title race tightens.

Their next test comes in the always-charged North London derby, where Tottenham arrive with 18 points and a clear shot at cutting into their rivals’ lead, adding even more intensity to a matchup that rarely disappoints.

When will the Arsenal vs Tottenham match be played?

Arsenal will take on Tottenham this Sunday, November 23, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 12. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Pape Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Pape Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Tottenham in the USA on Peacock. Other options: NBCSN.

