Where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will square off against Tottenham in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

A high-stakes Premier League clash features two rivals with very different objectives, as Manchester United face Tottenham. United sit fourth with 41 points and are under pressure from Chelsea and Liverpool, making a win vital to protecting their Champions League spot.

Tottenham, after a disappointing league season, have shifted focus toward Europe but arrive with confidence following an impressive performance against Manchester City, hoping to carry that momentum into this matchup.

When will the Manchester United vs Tottenham match be played?

Manchester United play against Tottenham this Saturday, February 7, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 25. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Conor Gallagher of Tottenham – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network and Universo.