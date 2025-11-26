Why is Dembele not starting today for PSG vs Tottenham on Matchday 5 of 2025-26 Champions League?

PSG are hosting Tottenham at the Parc des Princes tonight for Matchday 5 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, searching for a victory that would catapult them into the top positions of the table. The biggest surprise for this match is that Ousmane Dembele will begin the contest on the bench.

Ousmane Dembele will be on the bench against Tottenham because the French forward suffered a muscle injury in the last Champions League commitment against Bayern Munich. After being sidelined for two matches, he is now recovered and being managed back into the lineup.

Given the history of injuries that Dembele has carried throughout his career, Luis Enrique will be unwilling to rush him back onto the field, as he could suffer a setback that would sideline him for even longer. Should the match situation demand it, it is highly likely that the former Barcelona forward will see some minutes in this game.

With this scenario, the Spanish manager had the option of utilizing Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos in the attack, but he surprisingly chose to start the 18-year-old forward Quentin Ndjantou instead.

Quentin Ndjantou during a game with PSG. (Getty Images)

PSG’s confirmed lineup

The major absence for PSG in this match is Achraf Hakimi, who suffered a severe sprain in his right ankle against Bayern Munich after a foul by Luis Diaz. He will be sidelined for at least six weeks, according to the French team’s medical staff.

As a result, this is the starting lineup of Luis Enrique’s team to face Tottenham: Lucas Chevalier; Warren-Zaire Emery, William Pacho, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Quentin Ndjantou, Bradley Barcola.