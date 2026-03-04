Where to watch Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios in the USA: 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Atletico Nacional will face off against Millonarios in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana first stage. Fans in the United States can watch every moment live via leading television networks and major streaming platforms.

All eyes turn to a win-or-go-home showdown as Atletico Nacional and Millonarios square off in the opening phase of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana, a heavyweight clash between two of Colombia’s most storied clubs with only one ticket to the next round up for grabs.

Nacional enters with momentum after a strong start in league play, giving them a slight edge on paper, but Millonarios’ pedigree and big-game experience make them a dangerous obstacle in what promises to be a high-stakes, high-intensity battle—don’t miss a minute of the action.

When will the Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios match be played?

This 2026 Copa Sudameriana match will be played on Wednesday, March 4, with Atletico Nacional and Millonarios in the tournament’s first stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Juan Manuel Rengifo of Atletico Nacional – Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images

Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios in the USA

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana showdown between Atletico Nacional and Millonarios will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.