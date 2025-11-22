What happens if Atletico Mineiro win, tie or lose vs Lanus today in 2025 CONMEBOL Sudamericana final?

A new edition of the Copa Sudamericana is coming to a close, and two top teams will clash at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion to determine the champion. On one side, Argentina’s Lanus, led by Mauricio Pellegrino. On the other, Brazilian powerhouse Atletico Mineiro, guided by Jorge Sampaoli.

Both teams reached this stage having established themselves as among the most consistent in their brackets, making it fair to say that this match will likely feature the two most reliable contenders in the competition.

Atletico Mineiro will be aiming for their fifth international title, and their first in this competition. The club reached the pinnacle of glory in 2013 by winning the Copa Libertadores, while also claiming the Copa CONMEBOL in 1992 and 1997, and the Recopa Sudamericana in 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, Lanus have claimed international titles twice, winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2013 and the Copa CONMEBOL in 1996. They also reached a Copa Libertadores final, the continent’s premier tournament, finishing as runners-up.

Jorge Sampaoli, head coach of Atletico Mineiro attends a press conference.

Advertisement

What happens if Atletico Mineiro defeats Lanus?

If Atletico Mineiro manages to defeat Lanus in regulation time by one or more goals, they will officially be crowned the new champion of the Copa Sudamericana, securing their first title in this tournament under its current name.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi makes a strong confession about his departure from Barcelona

What happens if Atletico Mineiro and Lanus draw during regulation time?

If both teams fail to break the deadlock during the 90 minutes of regulation time, they will play two 15-minute extra time periods. If the tie persists after extra time, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Advertisement

What happens if Atletico Mineiro loses to Lanus?

If Lanus emerges victorious in this match, Atletico Mineiro will have to settle for the runner-up medal, and their dream of winning the Copa Sudamericana for the first time will be postponed for the future.