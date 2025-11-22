Where to watch Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro in the USA: 2025 Copa Sudamericana

Lanus and Atletico Mineiro will face each other in the 2025 Copa Sudamericana final. Fans in the United States can watch every moment live via leading television networks and major streaming platforms.

The stage is set for a blockbuster tournament finale as Lanus and Atletico Mineiro collide after grinding through intense semifinal battles to get here. Lanus earned their spot with a gritty performance against Universidad de Chile—drawing 2-2 on the road before closing the deal with a 1-0 win at home.

Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile powered past Independiente del Valle, following a 1-1 result in Ecuador with an assertive 3-1 finish in front of their own crowd. With both clubs bringing proven international pedigree and momentum into the championship stage, this matchup promises to be must-watch for all soccer fans.

When will the Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro match be played?

This 2025 Copa Sudameriana match will be played on Saturday, November 22, with Lanus facing Atletico Mineiro in the tournament final. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Rodrigo Castillo of Lanus – Alejandro Pagni/Getty Images

Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro in the USA

This 2025 Copa Sudamericana showdown between Lanus and Atletico Mineiro will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.