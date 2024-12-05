Where to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America will play against Cruz Azul in the what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Club America vs Cruz Azul online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated showdowns in Liga MX as Club America and Cruz Azul prepare to reignite their storied rivalry. This clash features not only two perennial title contenders but also a rematch of the Clausura 2024 final, where America emerged as champions over their archrivals.

Cruz Azul come into this matchup riding the momentum of a dramatic comeback against Tijuana, overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit. America dispatched Toluca with back-to-back 2-0 victories. With high stakes and no love lost between these fierce rivals, fans can expect an electrifying battle.

When will the Club America vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Club America face Cruz Azul for the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals this Thursday, December 5. The action is set to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Angel Sepulveda of Cruz Azul – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Club America and Cruz Azul, airing live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include TUDN, Univision and DirecTV Stream.