Where to watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Barcelona SC face Boca Juniors in the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

Barcelona SC will square off with Boca Juniors for the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors live in the USA on Fubo]

Group D has tightened into one of the tournament’s most compelling races following Matchday 3, setting the stage for a pivotal showdown. Boca entered the round riding high with back-to-back wins, but saw their momentum checked on the road as Cruzeiro delivered a statement victory.

Now, the Argentine side looks to rebound and secure three critical points against a Barcelona SC squad under immense pressure—winless through three outings and running out of margin for error, knowing another setback could all but end their hopes of advancing.

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When will the Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Tuesday, May 5, with Barcelona SC facing Boca Juniors the Matchday 4 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Alex Rangel of Barcelona SC – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors in the USA

This 2026 Copa Libertadores showdown between Barcelona SC and Boca Juniors will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.