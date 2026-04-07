Where to watch Universidad Catolica vs Boca Juniors in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Universidad Catolica receive Boca Juniors for the Matchday 1 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Universidad Catolica vs Boca Juniors live in the USA on Fubo]

Matchday 1 of the Copa Libertadores kick off with Universidad Catolica hosting Boca Juniors, a tournament favorite with the depth and pedigree to make a deep run.

While Boca aim to start strong, the Chilean side—currently third-table domestically—know how vital it is to capitalize at home and will push for all three points, making this opener one you won’t want to miss.

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When will the Universidad Catolica vs Boca Juniors match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Tuesday, April 7, with Universidad Catolica facing Boca Juniors the Matchday 1 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Lautaro Blanco of Boca Juniors – Hernan Cortez/Getty Images

Universidad Catolica vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Universidad Catolica vs Boca Juniors in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Universidad Catolica and Boca Juniors will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.