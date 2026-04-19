Where to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors live in the USA: 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina

River Plate will face off against Boca Juniors for the Matchday 15 of the Liga Profesional Argentina Apertura 2026. Fans in the United States can find essential details, including kickoff time and broadcast or streaming options, to watch the match live.

[Watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors online in the US on Fanatiz]

One of the fiercest rivalries in world soccer takes center stage as River Plate and Boca Juniors collide once again in the latest edition of the Superclasico, a matchup with massive implications in the domestic standings and no shortage of pride at stake.

Both teams remain firmly in the title race and come in riding high after picking up important victories in midweek international play, only adding more momentum to an already high-stakes showdown.

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When will the River Plate vs Boca Juniors match be played?

River Plate play against Boca Juniors on Matchday 15 of the Liga Profesional Argentina Apertura 2026 this Sunday, April 19, with kickoff set for 4:00 PM (ET).

Leandro Paredes of Boca Juniors – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors in the USA

The Liga Profesional Argentina Apertura 2026 matchup between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA.