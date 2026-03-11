Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen square off with Arsenal in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Arsenal enter the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in dominant form after finishing the group stage with a perfect record, establishing themselves as one of the tournament’s strongest contenders.

Awaiting them are Bayer Leverkusen, who advanced after edging Olympiacos in a tight series and now look to pull off a major upset against one of Europe’s hottest teams—making this a clash fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal match be played?

Bayer Leverkusen play against Arsenal this Wednesday, March 11, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 1:45 PM (ET).

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal. Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.