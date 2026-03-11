Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen will face Arsenal in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Kai Havertz of Arsenal
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesKai Havertz of Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen square off with Arsenal in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Arsenal enter the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in dominant form after finishing the group stage with a perfect record, establishing themselves as one of the tournament’s strongest contenders.

Awaiting them are Bayer Leverkusen, who advanced after edging Olympiacos in a tight series and now look to pull off a major upset against one of Europe’s hottest teams—making this a clash fans won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

When will the Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal match be played?

Bayer Leverkusen play against Arsenal this Wednesday, March 11, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16The game is set to kick off at 1:45 PM (ET).

Jarell Quansah of Bayer Leverkusen – Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images
Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:45 PM
CT: 12:45 PM
MT: 11:45 AM
PT: 10:45 AM

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal. Catch all the action live on DirecTV StreamOther options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League 2025/26

Where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round
Soccer

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Why is Gyokeres not playing? Lineups for Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Why is Gyokeres not playing? Lineups for Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Better Collective Logo