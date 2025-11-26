Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Lineups for Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal are hosting Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium tonight for Matchday 5 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League in what is a crucial contest. Both teams are currently tied as tournament leaders alongside Inter Milan, meaning neither side wants to relinquish their lead in this highly anticipated matchup.

Arsenal enter this game in incredible form, having won all their previous Champions League fixtures, including a 3-0 victory over Slavia Praha in the last matchday. In their most recent league fixture, they crushed Tottenham 4-1 in the North London derby and are currently Premier League leaders with 24 points.

Bayern Munich also arrive in spectacular fashion, as they have yet to suffer a defeat this season. In the last Champions League matchday, they defeated PSG 2-1 and crushed SC Freiburg 6-2 in the Bundesliga, where they are the leaders with 31 points.

Arsenal’s probable lineup

For this contest, manager Mikel Arteta will be without Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel, who are all recovering from injuries. The availability of captain Martin Odegaard remains uncertain, though the Spanish coach hopes to have him available for the match.

Leandro Trossard celebrates a goal against Tottenham. (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s probable starting XI: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard.

Bayern Munich’s probable lineup

For this match, manager Vincent Kompany will be without Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala, who are all recovering from injuries. Bayern will also be without Luis Diaz, who was sent off with a straight red card in the victory against PSG for a foul on Achraf Hakimi and must serve a three-match suspension.

Bayern Munich’s probable starting XI: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Lennart Karl, Harry Kane, Michael Olise; Nicolas Jackson.