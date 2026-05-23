Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the DFB Pokal match on May 23, 2026

Bayern Munich will play against Stuttgart at the Olympiastadion in the 2025/2026 DFB Pokal final. Bayern Munich are aiming for another title against a Stuttgart side eager to snatch the glory away. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Torunament DFB Pokal Date Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time 2:00 PM (ET) / 11:00 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPNU, ESPN Deportes Live Stream ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart in the USA

Fans eager to follow this marquee matchup will have several ways to tune in live. Streaming coverage will be available through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV, giving viewers the flexibility to watch across multiple supported devices from virtually anywhere.

For those preferring traditional television coverage, the game will also air live on ESPNU and ESPN Deportes, ensuring fans won’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated showdown.

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Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart for free?

Viewers in the United States will be able to stream this exciting clash live on Fubo, which carries the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

Fans looking to watch at no cost can also take advantage of Fubo’s 5-day free trial, giving them the chance to catch the matchup for free in the USA. DirecTV Stream, with a 5-days free trial is another option to watch the game.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

German soccer’s spotlight shifts to a massive showdown as Bayern Munich and Stuttgart battle for one of the country’s biggest trophies in a high-stakes clash between two fierce rivals.

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Bayern enter the match riding the momentum of another dominant Bundesliga title run and now have their sights set on adding more silverware to an already impressive campaign.

Standing in the way are a confident Stuttgart side that followed up its breakthrough season and Champions League qualification with another strong year, putting itself in position to cap the 2025-26 campaign with a statement victory against Germany’s most decorated club.

Nikolas Nartey of VfB Stuttgart – Alex Grimm/Getty Images

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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane.

Stuttgart (3-4-1-2): Nubel; Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Fuhrich; El Khannouss; Demirovic, Undav.

What time is the Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart match?

The match kicks off today, May 23, at 2:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 2:00 PM

Central Time: 1:00 PM

Mountain Time: 12:00 PM

Pacific Time: 11:00 AM