2026 DFB-Pokal prize money: How much does the winner of Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart get?

At Berlin’s Olympiastadion, the showdown between Bayern Munich and Stuttgart carries more than silverware, with DFB-Pokal glory tied to major financial rewards and European opportunities that could reshape both clubs’ next season.

The winner of Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart in the 2026 DFB-Pokal Final will earn €4.32 million in direct prize money from the German Football Association, with total competition earnings of €11 million when all rounds are included.

This figure represents the official payout structure of the tournament rather than a single bonus for winning the final, as clubs are rewarded progressively for each round they advance. The real financial value of winning extends further.

The final at the Olympiastadion in the DFB-Pokal is therefore not just about lifting the trophy, but also about completing a full prize distribution cycle that has already rewarded both teams for reaching the decisive stage.

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How much prize money does the DFB-Pokal winner get in 2026?

The winner of the 2026 DFB-Pokal earns €4.32 million in official prize money, plus a total competition earnings package that can reach nearly €11 million when all rounds are included.

Atakan Karazor of Stuttgart during the DFB Cup Final 2025 (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The German Football Association (DFB) distributes fixed payments throughout the tournament rather than a single jackpot. That means clubs like Bayern Munich or Stuttgart accumulate money from each stage they advance.

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According to the official structure, the overall DFB-Pokal prize pool for the 2025/26 season is around €74–75 million. This makes the competition financially significant, but still modest compared to Europe’s elite tournaments.

What is the prize money for the DFB-Pokal runner-up?

The runner-up of the 2026 DFB-Pokal receives €2.88 million in official prize money after losing the final. While missing out on the trophy is a major sporting disappointment, the financial reward for reaching the final is still substantial.

The DFB ensures that both finalists are heavily compensated, reflecting the importance of the match. Like the winner, the runner-up also benefits from cumulative earnings collected throughout earlier rounds of the competition.

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What does winning the DFB-Pokal qualify you for?

Winning the DFB-Pokal guarantees qualification for the UEFA Europa League group stage and a place in the DFL-Supercup at the start of the next season.

This European qualification is often considered more valuable than the prize money itself. It provides guaranteed continental soccer, additional broadcasting revenue and increased commercial exposure across Europe.

A detailed view of the DFB Cup Trophy is displayed on a plinth prior to the DFB Cup 2023/24 final match (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

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If the winner has already qualified for the UEFA Champions League via the Bundesliga, the Europa League spot is transferred to another league position, ensuring Germany’s European allocation is fully optimized.

On top of that, the DFB-Pokal winner also competes in the Supercup against the Bundesliga champion, creating another high-profile match that adds both prestige and financial reward before the new season begins.

How the DFB-Pokal compares to other European cup prize money

The DFB-Pokal offers significantly lower prize money than Europe’s elite competitions, with its €4.32 million winner payout far behind the UEFA Champions League, where the winner can earn more than €20 million from the final stages alone.

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In comparison, UEFA’s structure distributes much larger sums across its tournaments. For example, Champions League finalists receive €18.5 million just for reaching the final, plus additional performance bonuses and market pool payments that can push total earnings above €100 million for top clubs.

Even compared to domestic cup competitions in England, the DFB-Pokal remains relatively conservative financially. However, its value lies in European qualification and the prestige of winning one of Germany’s most historic knockout tournaments, rather than direct prize money alone.