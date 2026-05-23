What happens if Bayern Munich win, tie or lose vs Stuttgart today in 2026 DFB-Pokal final?

Bayern Munich and Stuttgart meet in the 2026 DFB-Pokal final in Berlin, where every possible outcome remains in play with another major trophy on the line.

Bayern Munich and Stuttgart meet in one of the biggest matches of the German season as they face off in the 2026 DFB-Pokal final at Berlin’s historic Olympiastadion, the traditional home of the final since 1985, with significant 2026 DFB-Pokal prize money also at stake.

The matchup arrives with major pressure for both clubs. Bayern enters the game looking to complete another domestic double after already securing the Bundesliga title, while Stuttgart hopes to defend its DFB-Pokal crown and finish the season with another major trophy.

With the DFB-Pokal decided in a single-elimination format, there is no room for mistakes. Recent meetings between the two clubs have been highly competitive, and another close contest is expected with silverware on the line in Berlin.

Advertisement

What happens if Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart today?

If Bayern Munich defeat Stuttgart in the 2026 DFB-Pokal final, the club will be crowned German Cup champions and complete the domestic double after already winning the Bundesliga title this season. Bayern last achieved that feat in 2020.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern warms up ahead the Bundesliga match. Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images

A victory would also secure Bayern a place in the upcoming DFL-Supercup and add another trophy to an already dominant campaign under coach Vincent Kompany.

Advertisement

What happens if Bayern Munich and Stuttgart tie today?

The DFB-Pokal final cannot end in a draw. If the match remains level after 90 minutes, both teams will play 30 minutes of extra time. If neither side finds a winner during extra time, the trophy will then be decided through a penalty shootout.

What happens if Bayern Munich lose to Stuttgart today?

If Bayern Munich lose the final, Stuttgart will successfully defend their DFB-Pokal title and deny Bayern another German Cup trophy. Even though Bayern already secured the Bundesliga championship, a loss in Berlin would prevent the club from completing the domestic double and extend their wait for another DFB-Pokal title.