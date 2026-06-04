Which clubs have the most called-up players at the 2026 World Cup?

Clubs also gain relevance in the 2026 World Cup, especially those that contribute the largest number of players: Which teams are they?

The 2026 World Cup not only brings together the absolute best squads on the planet, but also clearly reflects which specific clubs concentrate the most international talent. There are no surprises about which teams are most relevant in this global landscape.

Out of the 1,248 total players who were called up by the 48 participating squads for the tournament, the club that will have the most representatives in the World Cup tournament is Manchester City, as they feature 19 soccer players distributed among 12 different squads.

This specific number clearly confirms the global reach of the squad that, until the very end of this season, was managed by Pep Guardiola, whose roster currently counts on star figures from practically every single continent in the world.

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The list of clubs with the highest contribution

Manchester City edge out Bayern Munich by a single player, as the German side contributes 18 soccer players to the tournament, while Arsenal and PSG, the recent finalists of the UEFA Champions League, share third place with 16 call-ups each.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG

The clear dominance of the major European clubs remains heavily evidenced throughout the entire ranking, where FC Barcelona occupy the fifth position with 15 players. In addition, four separate institutions reach 12 representatives, which include Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Al-Hilal, as the only club from outside Europe, and Atletico de Madrid.

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Right behind them, three distinct teams appear with 11 call-ups: Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Galatasaray. Meanwhile, the specific group of clubs with 10 representatives is composed of Slavia Prague, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid, and Fenerbahce.

This is the top:

Manchester City (England): 19 Bayern Munich (Germany): 18 Arsenal (England) and PSG (France): 16 Barcelona (Spain): 15 Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia): 12 Atletico de Madrid (Spain): 12 Crystal Palace (England): 12 Manchester United (England): 12 Borussia Dortmund (Germany): 11 Galatasaray (Turkey): 11 Liverpool (England): 11

The most powerful leagues

The list also leaves a very clear conclusion, as the Premier League remains the championship with the greatest influence on international soccer. Five of the 17 clubs with 10 or more call-ups belong to England, spearheaded by Manchester City, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, and Liverpool. The English Premier League also solidifies itself as the tournament that released the most players for this World Cup, with a total of 205 out of the 1,248, which represents 16.45%.

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Next appears the Bundesliga with 108 soccer players, followed by France’s Ligue 1 and Spain’s La Liga, both with 86, while Italy’s Serie A closes out the top five with 71 representatives. Additionally, the notable presence of the Saudi Pro League of Saudi Arabia stands out in the sixth spot with 49 players.