Where to watch Benfica vs Bologna live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Benfica play against Bologna in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Benfica revived their Champions League hopes with a crucial win over previously unbeaten Monaco on the last matchday, boosting their tally to nine points and keeping their qualification chances alive. As they prepare to face Bologna, the Portuguese side knows they need more points to secure their spot in the next round.

Despite their poor record of just one point from five matches, Bologna remain a dangerous opponent, desperate for a win to keep their slim hopes alive, making this a high-stakes clash for both teams.

When will the Benfica vs Bologna match be played?

Benfica take on Bologna this Wednesday, December 11, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Bologna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Bologna in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Manchester City, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.