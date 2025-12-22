Where to watch Napoli vs Bologna live in the USA: 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana

Napoli will face off against Bologna in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana final. Fans in the USA can find here the broadcast and streaming details to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.
[Watch Napoli vs Bologna online in the US on Fubo]
The Supercoppa Italiana final features an unexpected matchup between two teams that weren’t widely projected to reach this stage. Napoli’s spot comes as less of a shock given their recent form, as they handled AC Milan 2–0 in the semifinals and now aim to cap 2025 with a trophy.
Bologna, meanwhile, delivered the tournament’s biggest surprise by eliminating favored Inter on penalties, setting up a final that pairs Napoli’s momentum with Bologna’s underdog run in a matchup that’s anything but predictable.
When will the Napoli vs Bologna match be played?
Napoli play against Bologna in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana final this Monday, December 22. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).
Nikola Moro of Bologna – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images
Napoli vs Bologna: Time by State in the USA
ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM
How to watch Napoli vs Bologna in the USA
This 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana game between Napoli and Bologna will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options:CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream.