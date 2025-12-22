Trending topics:
Supercoppa Italiana

Where to watch Napoli vs Bologna live in the USA: 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana

Napoli will take on Bologna in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana final. Find out here the kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
David Neres of SSC Napoli
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesDavid Neres of SSC Napoli

Napoli will face off against Bologna in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana final. Fans in the USA can find here the broadcast and streaming details to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Napoli vs Bologna online in the US on Fubo]

The Supercoppa Italiana final features an unexpected matchup between two teams that weren’t widely projected to reach this stage. Napoli’s spot comes as less of a shock given their recent form, as they handled AC Milan 2–0 in the semifinals and now aim to cap 2025 with a trophy.

Bologna, meanwhile, delivered the tournament’s biggest surprise by eliminating favored Inter on penalties, setting up a final that pairs Napoli’s momentum with Bologna’s underdog run in a matchup that’s anything but predictable.

Advertisement

When will the Napoli vs Bologna match be played?

Napoli play against Bologna in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana final this Monday, December 22. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Nikola Moro of Bologna – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Nikola Moro of Bologna – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Advertisement

Napoli vs Bologna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Napoli vs Bologna in the USA

This 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana game between Napoli and Bologna will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options:CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Benfica vs Famalicao live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga
Soccer

Where to watch Benfica vs Famalicao live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Where to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Where to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Where to watch Washington State vs Utah State live in the USA: 2025 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
College Football

Where to watch Washington State vs Utah State live in the USA: 2025 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Manning loses key weapon as Texas teammate makes final decision
College Football

Manning loses key weapon as Texas teammate makes final decision

Better Collective Logo