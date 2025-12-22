Where to watch Napoli vs Bologna live in the USA: 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana

Napoli will face off against Bologna in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana final. Fans in the USA can find here the broadcast and streaming details to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

The Supercoppa Italiana final features an unexpected matchup between two teams that weren’t widely projected to reach this stage. Napoli’s spot comes as less of a shock given their recent form, as they handled AC Milan 2–0 in the semifinals and now aim to cap 2025 with a trophy.

Bologna, meanwhile, delivered the tournament’s biggest surprise by eliminating favored Inter on penalties, setting up a final that pairs Napoli’s momentum with Bologna’s underdog run in a matchup that’s anything but predictable.

When will the Napoli vs Bologna match be played?

Napoli play against Bologna in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana final this Monday, December 22. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Nikola Moro of Bologna – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Napoli vs Bologna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Napoli vs Bologna in the USA

This 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana game between Napoli and Bologna will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options:CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream.