Where to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Benfica will square off with Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Benfica vs Real Madrid online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

One of the headline clashes of the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-offs renews a rivalry that’s still fresh, as Benfica meet Real Madrid after their stunning 4-2 win — highlighted by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s late goal that sent the Portuguese side through.

This goal, however, denied Los Blancos a direct spot in the Round of 16. This time, Benfica will aim to prove the upset was no fluke, while Madrid arrive motivated and focused on correcting past mistakes to keep their Champions League ambitions on track.

When will the Benfica vs Real Madrid match be played?

Benfica take on Real Madrid this Tuesday, February 17, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Amar Dedic of SL Benfica competes for the ball with Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid – Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Benfica vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid. Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.