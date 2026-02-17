Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Benfica receive Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid

Benfica will square off with Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Benfica vs Real Madrid online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

One of the headline clashes of the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-offs renews a rivalry that’s still fresh, as Benfica meet Real Madrid after their stunning 4-2 win — highlighted by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s late goal that sent the Portuguese side through.

This goal, however, denied Los Blancos a direct spot in the Round of 16. This time, Benfica will aim to prove the upset was no fluke, while Madrid arrive motivated and focused on correcting past mistakes to keep their Champions League ambitions on track.

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Real Madrid match be played?

Benfica take on Real Madrid this Tuesday, February 17, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offsThe game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Amar Dedic of SL Benfica competes for the ball with Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid – Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Amar Dedic of SL Benfica competes for the ball with Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid – Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid. Catch all the action live on DirecTV StreamOther options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Monaco vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Monaco vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

What happens if Juventus win, tie or lose vs Galatasaray today in 2026 Champions League KO phase first leg?
Soccer

What happens if Juventus win, tie or lose vs Galatasaray today in 2026 Champions League KO phase first leg?

Galatasaray vs Juventus LIVE: Kickoff time, venue and how to watch the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase
Soccer

Galatasaray vs Juventus LIVE: Kickoff time, venue and how to watch the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase

Dodgers GM Gomes sends clear message on Harper, Machado's spending comments
MLB

Dodgers GM Gomes sends clear message on Harper, Machado's spending comments

Better Collective Logo