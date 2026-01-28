Video: Benfica goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin scores stunning goal vs Real Madrid to clinch Champions League playoff spot

It was a memorable night in Lisbon for Benfica. In the final minutes of the match against Real Madrid, goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin rose for a header to score the goal his club needed to advance to the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League playoffs.

With the score at 3–2 in Benfica’s favor, the hosts still needed one more goal to move on due to the goal difference. Remarkably, it was the least-expected player who stepped up to deliver the decisive moment.

Anatoli Trubin, Benfica’s goalkeeper, joined the attack for the final play of the game. Fredrik Aursnes sent in a precise cross, and Trubin connected with a powerful header to seal a stunning 4–2 victory and secure Benfica’s place in the next round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Are Real Madrid eliminated from the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League?

No, Real Madrid are still alive in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. However, they will have to take a longer path than expected following their loss to Benfica today in Lisbon.

Advertisement

Before Matchday 8, Real Madrid were among the top eight teams in the UEFA Champions League standings with 15 points. After their defeat, and with Sporting Lisboa and Manchester City both picking up wins, Los Blancos dropped to ninth place.

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid miss out on direct Round of 16 berth after 4-2 loss to Benfica: Highlights and goals

Because of that position, Real Madrid will now compete in the playoffs for a spot in the Round of 16. While this scenario was not what the club anticipated, they remain in contention and still have a chance to fight for the title.