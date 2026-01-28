Trending topics:
Champions League

Video: Benfica goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin scores stunning goal vs Real Madrid to clinch Champions League playoff spot

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin delivered a shocking last-minute goal against Real Madrid, sealing the club’s place in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League playoffs.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin of Benfica
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesGoalkeeper Anatoli Trubin of Benfica

It was a memorable night in Lisbon for Benfica. In the final minutes of the match against Real Madrid, goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin rose for a header to score the goal his club needed to advance to the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League playoffs.

With the score at 3–2 in Benfica’s favor, the hosts still needed one more goal to move on due to the goal difference. Remarkably, it was the least-expected player who stepped up to deliver the decisive moment.

Anatoli Trubin, Benfica’s goalkeeper, joined the attack for the final play of the game. Fredrik Aursnes sent in a precise cross, and Trubin connected with a powerful header to seal a stunning 4–2 victory and secure Benfica’s place in the next round.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Are Real Madrid eliminated from the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League?

No, Real Madrid are still alive in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. However, they will have to take a longer path than expected following their loss to Benfica today in Lisbon.

Advertisement

Before Matchday 8, Real Madrid were among the top eight teams in the UEFA Champions League standings with 15 points. After their defeat, and with Sporting Lisboa and Manchester City both picking up wins, Los Blancos dropped to ninth place.

Real Madrid miss out on direct Round of 16 berth after 4-2 loss to Benfica: Highlights and goals

see also

Real Madrid miss out on direct Round of 16 berth after 4-2 loss to Benfica: Highlights and goals

Because of that position, Real Madrid will now compete in the playoffs for a spot in the Round of 16. While this scenario was not what the club anticipated, they remain in contention and still have a chance to fight for the title.

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Why is Cole Palmer not starting today for Chelsea vs Napoli in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8?
Soccer

Why is Cole Palmer not starting today for Chelsea vs Napoli in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8?

Real Madrid miss out on direct Round of 16 berth after 4-2 loss to Benfica: Highlights and goals
Soccer

Real Madrid miss out on direct Round of 16 berth after 4-2 loss to Benfica: Highlights and goals

Barcelona thrashes Copenhagen 4-1 in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League: Highlights and goals!
Soccer

Barcelona thrashes Copenhagen 4-1 in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League: Highlights and goals!

Travis Kelce receives key advice from Super Bowl champion on retirement decision with Chiefs in 2026
NFL

Travis Kelce receives key advice from Super Bowl champion on retirement decision with Chiefs in 2026

Better Collective Logo