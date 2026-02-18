Who is Team Canada playing next at 2026 Winter Olympics after beating Czechia?

Team Canada needed overtime to defeat Czechia in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Despite watching captain Sidney Crosby leave the game with injury, Canada weathered the storm and prevailed. Now, the Maple Leaf awaits results to learn who it will play in the semifinals.

Because the Winter Olympics hockey bracket is based on seedings, Canada is somewhat on the dark when it comes to its upcoming opponent. After No. 3 Slovakia defeated No. 6 Germany, the Maple Leaf knows it won’t face the Central Europe next.

Instead, No. 1 Canada will play either No. 4 Finland—who defeated No. 5 Switzerland—or No. 8 Sweden—if it defeats No. 2 Team USA. Canada will only learn its rival after No. 2 Team USA’s quarterfinal showdown against Sweden.

If Sweden eliminates Team USA, Canada will face the ‘Tre Kronor’ as the Swedes would be the lowest seed remaining. If the Americans prevail, then Canada will play Finland, as it would become the lowest seeded team remaining. If the USA wins, all top 4 seeds will make it to the semis.

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympic games.

Potential semifinals matchups

Everything is hanging on Team USA’s matchup against Sweden. If the American side wins, then the semis will be: Canada vs Finland and USA vs Slovakia. On the other hand, if Sweden moves on, the semis will see Canada take on Sweden while Slovakia and Finland face each other.

When will Canada play next?

Following Mitch Marner’s electric goal in sudden-death overtime, Canada punched its ticket to the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics. With its rival to be determined, the Maple Leaf knows it will play on Feb. 20 with a ticket to the gold-medal game on the line.

Whether Canada will play on the 10:40 am ET slot or the 3:10 pm ET one, remains to be decided. Either way, Canada will be ready to hit the ground running and reach yet another championship game in the Winter Olympics.