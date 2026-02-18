Phillies manager Rob Thomson receives promising update on Zack Wheeler

As the Philadelphia Phillies prepare for a rebound in the upcoming season, several crucial elements must be addressed, particularly the status of injured players expected to return for the 2026 MLB season. At the heart of these considerations is right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler, a key figure in Rob Thomson’s lineup.

Thomson recently delivered a painful truth about Zack Wheeler’s status, but now an encouraging update on his recovery process has emerged. Wheeler has been actively involved in practice, throwing from a distance of 120 feet and completing a bullpen session on flat ground.

Despite these optimistic signs, the exact timeline for Wheeler’s return to competitive pitching remains uncertain. However, with his progress and response to training, there is hope that he will return to full health without complications at some point during the regular season.

As the Phillies continue to shape their roster for Opening Day next month, the organization made headlines by signing a promising 11-year-old prospect to a deal worth up to $1.8 million following the release of Nick Castellanos. This move underscores the team’s commitment to building for the future.

Projected lineup for Opening Day without Wheeler

With Opening Day just weeks away, the Phillies are actively finalizing their lineup for the inaugural game of the regular season against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Philadelphia fanbase is eager to see stars like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper take the field, among others.

Trea Turner, SS Kyle Schwarber, DH Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Brandon Marsh, LF Adolis García, RF Bryson Stott, 2B J.T. Realmuto, C Justin Crawford, CF

As the Phillies approach spring training, changes to the projected lineup are anticipated. Despite the uncertainties, there is growing excitement about the team’s potential performance in the upcoming season.

