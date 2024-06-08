Bermuda will play against Honduras in the Group A Matchday 2 of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers second round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

The Concacaf qualifiers for this edition, on the road to the 2026 World Cup, undoubtedly promise to be vibrant with a very special nuance: the absence of the three powers of the confederation, Mexico, the United States, and Canada, who are the organizers of the event, and therefore already qualified.

That is why the rest of the countries have a unique chance to qualify without having to compete against any of the aforementioned countries. Honduras are one of the favorites to qualify, and in this second round, they started with a good victory against Cuba, and now they are aiming to secure another 3 points. Their opponents will be Bermuda, who drew 1-1 with Antigua and Barbuda and are now seeking a positive result against the toughest rival in the group.

When will the Bermuda vs Honduras match be played?

The Bermuda vs Honduras for this Concacaf World Cup qualifiers second round is scheduled for this Sunday, June 9, at 7:00 PM (ET).

Bermuda defender Dante Leverock – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Bermuda vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Bermuda vs Honduras in the USA

In the United States, the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers second round game between Bermuda and Honduras can be seen through Fanatiz PPV. The cost of the game is $24.99.