Saint Vincent and the Grenadines face El Salvador in the Group F Matchday 2 of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers second round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will take on El Salvador in the Group F Matchday 2 of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers second round. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this crucial match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

The Concacaf qualifiers for this edition en route to the 2026 World Cup undoubtedly promise to be lively, with a distinctive feature: the absence ofthe three powerhouses of the confederation, Mexico, the United States, and Canada, who are the event organizers and, of course, are already qualified.

El Salvador are one of the favorite teams to achieve historic qualification, something they haven’t accomplished since Spain 1982. Their start wasn’t very promising, drawing 0-0 against Puerto Rico. Now, they aim to bounce back against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who will be seeking a positive result to keep their hopes of advancing to the next round alive.

When will the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs El Salvador match be played?

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs El Salvador for this Concacaf World Cup qualifiers second round is scheduled for this Sunday, June 9, at 3:00 PM (ET).

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs El Salvador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs El Salvador in the USA

In the United States, the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers second round game between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and El Salvador can be seen through Fanatiz PPV. The cost of the game is $24.99.