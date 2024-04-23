Bolivar play against Flamengo for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to Watch Bolivar vs Flamengo Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores Group Stage Matchday 3

Bolivar will face Flamengo for Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Discover all the key details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a carefully selected range of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States.

This match holds immense significance in Group E, where two teams with strong prospects for advancing to the round of 16 collide in what promises to be an electrifying encounter. On one side, we have Flamengo, one of the powerhouses of CONMEBOL soccer and a contender for the tournament title.

Currently sitting second in the group, they aim to claim the top spot and have the opportunity to do so as they face the group leaders. Bolivar, on the other hand, is a team known for its ability to surprise. Following last year’s historic performance, they seek to replicate and potentially surpass their achievements from 2023. While they may be considered underdogs, underestimating them would be a grave mistake.

When will the Bolivar vs Flamengo match be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Bolivar and Flamengo will be played this Wednesday, April 24 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Bolivar vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Bolivar vs Flamengo in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Bolivar and Flamengo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.