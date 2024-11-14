Trending topics:
Where to watch Bonaire vs El Salvador live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Bonaire will take on El Salvador in the League B Matchday 5 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here's the key info for the game, including the date and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

El Salvador forward Nelson Bonilla
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireEl Salvador forward Nelson Bonilla

By Leonardo Herrera

Bonaire will face off against El Salvador in the League B Matchday 5 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Fans in the U.S. can tune in with all the key details—match date, kickoff time, and live streaming options—at hand, making it easy to catch every moment of the action.

With only two Matchdays remaining in the League B group stage, El Salvador looks to bounce back after a surprising home defeat to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Matchday 4. Despite the setback, El Salvador still tops the group with 12 points and could secure the top spot with a win, depending on St. Vincent’s results.

Their next test is against Bonaire, who are sitting on 4 points and currently meeting their goal of avoiding relegation. Meanwhile, Montserrat, just one point behind Bonaire, needs at least a draw against El Salvador to keep its hopes alive in the competition.

When will the Bonaire vs El Salvador match be played?

Bonaire face El Salvador in the League B Matchday 5 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Thursday, November 14. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Jort van der Sande of Bonaire – IMAGO / Focus Images

Bonaire vs El Salvador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to Bonaire vs El Salvador in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Bonaire and El Salvador will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

