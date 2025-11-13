Trending topics:
Friendly

Where to watch Canada vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game

Canada take on Ecuador in what will be a 2025 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Alphonso Davies of Canada
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesAlphonso Davies of Canada

Canada and Ecuador will face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Canada vs Ecuador online in the US on Fanatiz PPV]

A challenging matchup awaits as CONCACAF’s Canada meets CONMEBOL’s Ecuador in an international friendly. Canada enters the contest looking to rebound after a 1-0 loss to Australia and a scoreless draw against Colombia, results that left plenty to work on for one of the 2026 World Cup hosts.

With no competitive fixtures on the horizon, every minute on the pitch is valuable as the Canadians fine-tune their form. Ecuador, coming off a solid qualifying run but underwhelming recent friendlies, will also view this clash as a key opportunity to sharpen their play and build momentum.

Advertisement

When will the Canada vs Ecuador match be played?

Canada play against Ecuador in a 2025 international friendly game this Thursday, November 13, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Advertisement

Canada vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Canada vs Ecuador in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Canada and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Ecuador vs Colombia live in the USA: 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch Ecuador vs Colombia live in the USA: 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League

German Berterame’s early goal earns Mexico a draw against Ecuador in international friendly: Highlights and goals
Soccer

German Berterame’s early goal earns Mexico a draw against Ecuador in international friendly: Highlights and goals

Mexico vs Ecuador: Confirmed lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 13
Soccer

Mexico vs Ecuador: Confirmed lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 13

Blackhawks star Bedard voices sincere comment on hot start under Blashill
NHL

Blackhawks star Bedard voices sincere comment on hot start under Blashill

Better Collective Logo