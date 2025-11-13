Where to watch Canada vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game

Canada and Ecuador will face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Canada vs Ecuador online in the US on Fanatiz PPV]

A challenging matchup awaits as CONCACAF’s Canada meets CONMEBOL’s Ecuador in an international friendly. Canada enters the contest looking to rebound after a 1-0 loss to Australia and a scoreless draw against Colombia, results that left plenty to work on for one of the 2026 World Cup hosts.

With no competitive fixtures on the horizon, every minute on the pitch is valuable as the Canadians fine-tune their form. Ecuador, coming off a solid qualifying run but underwhelming recent friendlies, will also view this clash as a key opportunity to sharpen their play and build momentum.

When will the Canada vs Ecuador match be played?

Canada play against Ecuador in a 2025 international friendly game this Thursday, November 13, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Canada vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Canada vs Ecuador in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Canada and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.