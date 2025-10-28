Where to watch Ecuador vs Colombia live in the USA: 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League

Ecuador will square off with Colombia for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Ecuador vs Colombia live in the USA on Fubo]

Matchday 2’s biggest showdown features two top contenders battling for a direct World Cup berth, with both sides entering in red-hot form. Colombia kicked off their campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Peru, and Ecuador matched that energy by cruising past Bolivia 4-0.

With both teams eager to prove their opening wins were no fluke and aware that the stakes have risen, fans can expect an intense, high-caliber clash that could shape the path in this 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League.

When will the Ecuador vs Colombia match be played?

Ecuador take on Colombia this Tuesday, October 28, in the Matchday 2 of the 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Karen Flores of Ecuador – Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images

Ecuador vs Colombia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs Colombia in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025 CONMEBOL Women’s Nations League clash between Ecuador and Colombia in the USA on Fubo. Other options: TUDN, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.