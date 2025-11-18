Where to watch Ecuador vs New Zealand live in the USA: International Friendly game

Ecuador and New Zealand will face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Ecuador vs New Zealand online in the US on Fanatiz]

New Zealand gears up for another high-profile test as the All Whites meet Ecuador in a friendly that offers both sides a chance to reset heading into the next international window. Ecuador enters this matchup searching for answers in the final third after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Canada.

This was its fifth scoreless result in the last eight outings and part of a seven-match run of stalemates that highlights elite defensive structure but a stagnant attack. New Zealand arrives after a competitive 2-1 loss to Colombia, a performance that showed promise despite the setback, and now aims to turn that momentum into a statement win.

When will the Ecuador vs New Zealand match be played?

Ecuador will face New Zealand in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, November 18, with the match kicking off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand – Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Ecuador vs New Zealand: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs New Zealand in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Ecuador and New Zealand will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.