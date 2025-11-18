Trending topics:
Friendly

Where to watch Ecuador vs New Zealand live in the USA: International Friendly game

Ecuador take on New Zealand in what will be a 2025 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Pedro Vite of Ecuador
© Vaughn Ridley/Getty ImagesPedro Vite of Ecuador

Ecuador and New Zealand will face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Ecuador vs New Zealand online in the US on Fanatiz]

New Zealand gears up for another high-profile test as the All Whites meet Ecuador in a friendly that offers both sides a chance to reset heading into the next international window. Ecuador enters this matchup searching for answers in the final third after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Canada.

This was its fifth scoreless result in the last eight outings and part of a seven-match run of stalemates that highlights elite defensive structure but a stagnant attack. New Zealand arrives after a competitive 2-1 loss to Colombia, a performance that showed promise despite the setback, and now aims to turn that momentum into a statement win.

Advertisement

When will the Ecuador vs New Zealand match be played?

Ecuador will face New Zealand in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, November 18, with the match kicking off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand – Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Sarpreet Singh of New Zealand – Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Ecuador vs New Zealand: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs New Zealand in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Ecuador and New Zealand will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz PPV

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Colombia vs Australia live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Colombia vs Australia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Where to watch Santos vs Palmeiras live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Santos vs Palmeiras live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Where to watch Colombia vs New Zealand live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Colombia vs New Zealand live in the USA: International Friendly game

Video: Kieran Tierney, Kenny McLean score amazing goals vs Denmark to send Scotland to 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Video: Kieran Tierney, Kenny McLean score amazing goals vs Denmark to send Scotland to 2026 World Cup

Better Collective Logo