Where to watch Canada vs Mexico live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game

Canada face Mexico in a 2024 international friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Canada are set to take on Mexico in a 2024 international friendly, promising an exciting clash between the two North American rivals. Fans in the U.S. can tune in with all the key details, including the game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action.

With the next World Cup still on the horizon, the host nations are using this international window to sharpen their skills against a variety of opponents. Mexico, fresh off a commanding 3-0 win over New Zealand, are ready for another test. They are looking to build momentum as they aim to fine-tune their squad ahead of future competitions.

Canada, another top contender in Concacaf, are also eager to make the most of this international window. After an impressive showing in the most recent Copa America, the Canadians are focused on further development as they set their sights on World Cup preparations. Both teams are hungry for success and will be aiming to capitalize on this opportunity to continue their progress.

When will the Canada vs Mexico match be played?

Canada will take on Mexico in a 2024 international friendly game this Tuesday, September 10, with the match kicking off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Canada vs Mexico: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Canada vs Mexico in the USA

This 2024 international friendly game between Canada and Mexico will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options are TUDN, Fox Sports, Univision.