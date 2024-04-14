Canada face off against Nicaragua for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Canada will take on Nicaragua in Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship group stage. Discover all the vital details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, all available right here.

In a tightly contested group where parity reigns supreme, every single point holds significant weight. This reality sets the stage for what promises to be an intensely competitive finale as Matchday 3 unfolds in Group B of the CONCACAF Futsal Championship.

Canada emerge as one of the prime contenders to secure advancement to the next round among the top two positions, with their sights firmly set on achieving that objective. Conversely, Nicaragua, playing on home turf, are determined to uphold their honor and secure qualification by clinching a crucial victory against the Canadians.

When will the Canada vs Nicaragua match be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship between Canada and Nicaragua will be played this Monday, April 15 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Canada vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Nicaragua in the USA

This 2024 CONCACAF Futsal Championship game between Canada and Nicaragua will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus.